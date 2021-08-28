Evoke Wealth LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $266.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $246.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. FBN Securities boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.92.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 637,781 shares of company stock valued at $156,736,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

