Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 372.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,888,000 after purchasing an additional 264,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU opened at $565.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $518.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $722,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $556.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.95.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

