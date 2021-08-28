Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%.

ES has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NYSE ES opened at $90.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.81. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,382,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,524 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,511,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,624,000 after acquiring an additional 977,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,608,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,337,000 after acquiring an additional 961,600 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.