EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) had its price target increased by Maxim Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EuroDry from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EuroDry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57. EuroDry has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.72. EuroDry had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 23.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EuroDry by 282.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 5,191.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EuroDry by 12,695.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in EuroDry during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

