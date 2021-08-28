Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Takes Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 23.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 340,227 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 1st quarter valued at $2,261,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,626,000 after acquiring an additional 188,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 135,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Innoviva by 73.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INVA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.68. 635,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,123. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.21 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.26.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

