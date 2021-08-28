Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 77,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,000. American Public Education makes up approximately 1.7% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.41% of American Public Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 35.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Public Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $26.54. 140,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

