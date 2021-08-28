Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $359,000 Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,714,000 after acquiring an additional 27,382 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,142,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Atkore by 30.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,047,000 after acquiring an additional 241,519 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after acquiring an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atkore by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,857,000 after acquiring an additional 52,355 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock traded up $3.66 on Friday, hitting $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 309,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.72. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.49.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.