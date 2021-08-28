Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 1,241.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,030 shares during the quarter. MarineMax makes up approximately 2.2% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.26% of MarineMax worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,584,000 after buying an additional 782,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 44,878 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 712.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 191,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of HZO stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.93. 337,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.78. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.