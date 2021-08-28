Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 26.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after acquiring an additional 47,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 80,425 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 433,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,472,000 after purchasing an additional 33,847 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 414,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 329,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.65. 36,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,165. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $253.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.89. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,774. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NWPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the Water Infrastructure segment, which produces engineered pipeline systems including steel pipe, reinforced concrete pipe, and protective linings. These pipeline systems are primarily used in water infrastructure including drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

