Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,996 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 798.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.15. The stock had a trading volume of 835,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,286. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

