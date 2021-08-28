Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 2,313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,281,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,145,634 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at $8,184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,173,000 after buying an additional 224,571 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 527,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after buying an additional 180,723 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,285,000 after buying an additional 167,162 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 146,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.30. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $666.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.