Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Short Interest Down 67.9% in August

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the July 29th total of 9,570,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 739,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,209,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.71. 1,102,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,548. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $51.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.72%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

