Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.75% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $55,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 505,843 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,630,000 after acquiring an additional 402,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

NYSE EPRT opened at $31.85 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.00.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

