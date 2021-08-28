Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $11.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.74. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.94.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$132.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.46 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$127.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$90.75 and a twelve month high of C$134.23.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.12 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total value of C$69,347.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at C$413,825.22. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,254,164.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

