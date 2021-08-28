Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for 21Vianet Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 82,497 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,474,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 492,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 43,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

