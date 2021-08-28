EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $24.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EQT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,704,000 after buying an additional 283,754 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in EQT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in EQT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in EQT by 412.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 317,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 255,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of EQT by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

