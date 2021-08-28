Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 836,782 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,050,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836,782 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.47% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $140,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $70.88 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $70.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.