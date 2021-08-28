Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,474,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,230 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $170,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.78. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

