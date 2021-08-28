Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $152.20 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,742,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 780,632 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $152,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFC stock opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.52. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.