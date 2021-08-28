Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $115,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $273.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $194.04 and a 12 month high of $275.15. The company has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

