Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,751 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450,311 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $131,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 22.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $315.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.84.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

