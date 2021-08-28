Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Shares Up 5%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX)’s share price shot up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.59. 10,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 509,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EGLX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.89 million and a PE ratio of -13.81.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGLX. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

