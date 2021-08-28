Enerplus Co. (ERF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Enerplus stock opened at C$7.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$2.22 and a 1-year high of C$9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.82.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a C$11.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.84.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 284,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,330,089.36.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

