Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.150-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.72 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. raised their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.64.

Shares of ENDP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $2.32. 7,323,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13. Endo International has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

