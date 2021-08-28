Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) vs. Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Head to Head Comparison

Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Emtec and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A Uber Technologies 0 3 26 0 2.90

Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $68.47, indicating a potential upside of 68.27%. Given Uber Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uber Technologies is more favorable than Emtec.

Volatility & Risk

Emtec has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of Emtec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Emtec and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emtec N/A N/A N/A Uber Technologies -7.78% -15.64% -5.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emtec and Uber Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 6.88 -$6.77 billion ($3.86) -10.54

Emtec has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies.

Summary

Uber Technologies beats Emtec on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emtec Company Profile

Emtec Inc. operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company’s services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consists of prepare for the cloud, profitability and cost management, project management and change management. The Applications service consists of advisory, development, implementation and support of mission critical applications. It provides Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development and application managed services. The Infrastructure services include end user computing, mobile device management, enterprise computing, service management, knowledge management, digital enterprise management; and service desk and ClearCARE Managed Support Services. The Analytics services offers BI Roadmap & Strategy, BI/Analytics Assessment, data governance, data visualization services, implementation services, analytics cloud enablement, custom EDW development and ClearCARE managed support services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was fou

