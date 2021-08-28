EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Sold by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp trimmed its position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215,000 shares during the period. EMCORE accounts for about 2.1% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMKR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in EMCORE by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EMCORE by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,342,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in EMCORE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EMCORE by 290.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EMCORE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

NASDAQ EMKR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.65. 476,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,471. EMCORE Co. has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $282.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,713.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

