Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the July 29th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Elkem ASA stock remained flat at $$3.70 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70. Elkem ASA has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

