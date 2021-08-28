Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the July 29th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Elkem ASA stock remained flat at $$3.70 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70. Elkem ASA has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $4.10.
Elkem ASA Company Profile
Featured Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.