Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Short Interest Down 85.7% in August

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the July 29th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMNSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMNSF remained flat at $$2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,238. Elementis has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

