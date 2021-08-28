electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Financial Analysis

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of electroCore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for electroCore and Edap Tms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score electroCore 0 0 4 0 3.00 Edap Tms 0 0 4 0 3.00

electroCore presently has a consensus target price of $2.98, suggesting a potential upside of 186.78%. Edap Tms has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 114.69%. Given electroCore’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Edap Tms.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares electroCore and Edap Tms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio electroCore $3.50 million 20.62 -$23.51 million ($0.59) -1.76 Edap Tms $47.81 million 4.11 -$1.95 million ($0.07) -84.29

Edap Tms has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. Edap Tms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than electroCore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

electroCore has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edap Tms has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares electroCore and Edap Tms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets electroCore -425.79% -79.02% -61.39% Edap Tms 0.92% 2.11% 1.03%

Summary

Edap Tms beats electroCore on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology. The UDS segment focuses in the development, marketing, manufacturing, and servicing of medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders, mainly urinary stones, and other clinical indications. The company was founded on December 3, 1979 and is headquartered in Vaulx-en-Velin, France.

