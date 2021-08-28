Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.19)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $193-195 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.63 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.670-$-0.570 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.50.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE ESTC traded up $2.16 on Friday, hitting $155.31. 773,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,375. Elastic has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $176.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,941 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.