Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.990-$1.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.71 billion-$6.71 billion.

ESALY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eisai from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eisai from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eisai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ESALY traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.84. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eisai has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. Eisai had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eisai will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

