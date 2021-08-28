eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will post $19.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.72 million and the highest is $19.90 million. eGain reported sales of $19.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year sales of $77.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $77.76 million to $77.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $87.71 million, with estimates ranging from $86.66 million to $88.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eGain.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGAN. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $53,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,070,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $371.32 million, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.30. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.88.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

