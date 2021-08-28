Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) Short Interest Update

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the July 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,045 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund alerts:

NYSE TEAF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. 20,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,608. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $15.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.