Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the July 29th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

ECAOF stock remained flat at $$0.35 during trading on Friday. Eco has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

