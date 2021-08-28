ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Receives $12.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Several brokerages have commented on ECNCF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on ECN Capital from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

ECN Capital stock remained flat at $$8.09 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,642. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

