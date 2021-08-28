Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Up 95.0% in August

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the July 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,964. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.0378 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

