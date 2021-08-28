easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,859. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.96.

Get easyJet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.