Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $196,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,090.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,810. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,829 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 265.2% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 55,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,040 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

