Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Sells $86,520.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ DVAX opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.22. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
