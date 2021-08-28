Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Insider Sells $86,520.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.22. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

