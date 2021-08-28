DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.13 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.08.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.35. 1,129,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.18. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $814,217. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.