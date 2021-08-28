DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.450-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.60 billion-$16.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.74 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. 1,129,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.08.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $814,217 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.