DX (Group) (LON:DX) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of DX (Group) plc (LON:DX) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.45 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34.75 ($0.45). Approximately 364,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 317,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.25 ($0.46).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of DX (Group) from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

Get DX (Group) alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.35 million and a P/E ratio of 57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.55.

In other DX (Group) news, insider Lloyd Dunn acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,650.64).

DX (Group) Company Profile (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel freight, secure, courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including those with irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for DX (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DX (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.