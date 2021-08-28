DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stake Lessened by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,045 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 17.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $466,264,000 after buying an additional 897,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 523.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 777,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,092,000 after buying an additional 652,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,388,464. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.49 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

