Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,996 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Shares of GLBL opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Cartesian Growth Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

