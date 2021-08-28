DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $17.73 million and approximately $220,219.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $17.08 or 0.00034949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.20 or 0.00135426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00151446 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003412 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,830.99 or 0.99899681 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.74 or 0.00995779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.05 or 0.06655176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.