Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives $37.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $342,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $10,546,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $85,615,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $911,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. On average, research analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

