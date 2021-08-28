Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61. Driven Brands has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.95.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $239,850,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Driven Brands by 1,277.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 82,689 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 24.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 11.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 167.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 49,679 shares during the last quarter. 23.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

