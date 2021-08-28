Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.18% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.
Shares of DOCS opened at $82.53 on Thursday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10.
In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $96,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $84,272,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $66,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $59,066,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
