Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.18% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of DOCS opened at $82.53 on Thursday. Doximity has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.10.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Research analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $96,187,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter worth about $84,272,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $66,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the second quarter valued at about $59,066,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

