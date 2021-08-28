Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a growth of 103.3% from the July 29th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 304.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DWMNF shares. Mizuho upgraded Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:DWMNF remained flat at $$42.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.06. Dowa has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $43.10.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

