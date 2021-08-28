Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Analysts predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will post sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. Dover posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.59. The stock had a trading volume of 491,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $175.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after acquiring an additional 135,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after acquiring an additional 593,327 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Dover by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,387,000 after acquiring an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after acquiring an additional 609,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

